Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) PT at $99.50

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,885.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,885.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,654,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,644,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,047,000 after purchasing an additional 92,837 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST opened at $77.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

