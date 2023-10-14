Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $90.50

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,421.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,568.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $522,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 74.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 763,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.