Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $30.08

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

