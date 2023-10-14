Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $49.00

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.22 million, a P/E ratio of -176.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -988.24%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

