Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Price Target at $45.88

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

