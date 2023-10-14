Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $17.91

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 138.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 194.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

