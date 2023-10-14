Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $181.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,011,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after acquiring an additional 519,577 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.