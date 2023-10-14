Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.