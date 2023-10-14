BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) vs. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Head to Head Survey

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Properties 1 14 4 0 2.16

Valuation and Earnings

Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $69.58, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.46 4.83 Boston Properties $3.20 billion 2.72 $848.95 million $4.23 13.10

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 20.77% 7.98% 2.72%

Dividends

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Boston Properties beats BTB Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust



BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

About Boston Properties



BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 54.1 million square feet and 191 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment.

