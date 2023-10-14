Campbell Wealth Management Buys 100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Shares of MRK opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

