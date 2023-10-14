Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.50.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$98.18 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$92.90 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$104.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The company has a market cap of C$91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.7619503 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total value of C$1,556,427.27. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total transaction of C$1,556,427.27. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total value of C$279,893.13. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

