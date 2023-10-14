Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 734 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.14.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

