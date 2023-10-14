Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.86 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.17 and its 200 day moving average is $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

