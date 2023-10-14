Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 72,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 142,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,976,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

NASDAQ:META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

