Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Celanese Stock Down 1.1 %

CE stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.69.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

