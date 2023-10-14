Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $188.98 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.87. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.