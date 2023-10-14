Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at C$28.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.32. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9027982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

