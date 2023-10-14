CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 29.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Snowflake by 26.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,433,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

