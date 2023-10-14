CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 158 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.82 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.