CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

