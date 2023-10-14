CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

