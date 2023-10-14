CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.