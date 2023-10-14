CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $105,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

LDOS opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

