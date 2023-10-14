CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $120,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,223.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,306.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,262.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

