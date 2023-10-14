CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $221,000 Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.