CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

