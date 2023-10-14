CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Five Below Trading Up 0.8 %

FIVE opened at $164.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

