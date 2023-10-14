CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $105,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

FLT stock opened at $249.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

