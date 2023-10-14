CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $160,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,326,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 480,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 162.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Down 1.6 %

CAL stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,282,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,334 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on CAL

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.