CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 380 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,491 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

