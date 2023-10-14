CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 109,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 46,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Read Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

