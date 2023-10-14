CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 100 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

