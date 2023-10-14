CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $433.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.05 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.