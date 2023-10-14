CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 391 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $80.75 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

