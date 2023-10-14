CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 515 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Trading Up 4.3 %

CPB stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.