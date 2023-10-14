CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 91 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

CHTR opened at $449.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $457.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.