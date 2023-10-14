CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 43.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Henry Schein by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

