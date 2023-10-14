CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,860,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

