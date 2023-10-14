Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

CIA opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.49. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of C$297.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$277.00 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

