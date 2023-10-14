Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chemed were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.1% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $502.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $431.71 and a 1-year high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.