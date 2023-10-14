Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

