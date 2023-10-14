Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

