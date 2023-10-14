Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) vs. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Head to Head Survey

Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Choom and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Choom
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jupiter Wellness
|-210.13%
|-211.48%
|-117.20%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Choom and Jupiter Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Choom
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.14
|N/A
|Jupiter Wellness
|$5.96 million
|6.03
|-$15.22 million
|($0.55)
|-2.38
Institutional and Insider Ownership
15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Choom and Jupiter Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Choom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Jupiter Wellness
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Choom beats Jupiter Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Choom
Choom Holdings Inc. engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc. in November 2017. Choom Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.
