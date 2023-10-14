Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) vs. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Head to Head Survey

Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Choom and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choom N/A N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Choom and Jupiter Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choom N/A N/A N/A $0.14 N/A Jupiter Wellness $5.96 million 6.03 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Choom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Choom and Jupiter Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choom 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Choom beats Jupiter Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choom



Choom Holdings Inc. engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc. in November 2017. Choom Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jupiter Wellness



Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

