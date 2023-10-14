Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

