Comparing Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spruce Power and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 1 7 6 0 2.36

Earnings and Valuation

Autoliv has a consensus target price of $103.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Autoliv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Spruce Power.

This table compares Spruce Power and Autoliv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $64.10 million 1.35 -$93.93 million ($4.48) -1.05 Autoliv $9.76 billion 0.82 $423.00 million $4.48 21.06

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -120.93% -10.31% -3.30% Autoliv 3.98% 19.67% 6.51%

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.