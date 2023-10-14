Comparing DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions -1.92% 6.42% 2.97% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hillman Solutions and DAC Technologies Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 42.16%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

This table compares Hillman Solutions and DAC Technologies Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.46 billion 0.99 -$16.44 million ($0.15) -49.53 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAC Technologies Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of 163.64, suggesting that its stock price is 16,264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats DAC Technologies Group International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About DAC Technologies Group International

(Get Free Report)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.