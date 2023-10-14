Comparing Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) & St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) and St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaucho Group and St. Joe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $1.64 million 0.41 -$21.75 million ($70.50) -0.01 St. Joe $320.36 million 9.27 $70.93 million $1.47 34.61

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group. Gaucho Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. Joe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -1,112.47% -157.84% -93.77% St. Joe 26.73% 13.06% 5.95%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Gaucho Group and St. Joe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gaucho Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, St. Joe has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gaucho Group and St. Joe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of St. Joe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

St. Joe beats Gaucho Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers. It primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The St. Joe Company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

