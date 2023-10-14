Comparing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LATAM Airlines Group and Allegiant Travel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allegiant Travel 1 6 3 0 2.20

Allegiant Travel has a consensus price target of $97.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.59%. Given Allegiant Travel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 23.51% -128.78% 18.63% Allegiant Travel 5.87% 7.46% 2.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Allegiant Travel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 34.09 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Allegiant Travel $2.30 billion 0.58 $2.49 million $8.18 8.89

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Travel.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, priority boarding, a customer convenience fee, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company operates a golf course. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

