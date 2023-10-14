Comparing Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM – Get Free Report) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pilgrim Petroleum and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.49 $1.85 billion $5.00 1.35

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Southwestern Energy 48.82% 23.55% 8.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pilgrim Petroleum and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pilgrim Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 2 9 5 0 2.19

Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $7.89, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%.

Volatility & Risk

Pilgrim Petroleum has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Pilgrim Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas. It also provides services to small and medium exploration and development companies. The company was formerly known as BNP Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation in July 2005. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

