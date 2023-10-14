Comparing Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA) & Its Peers

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Broadcasting” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Spanish Broadcasting System to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $168.03 million -$4.82 million -0.55 Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors $1.41 billion $59.55 million 105.84

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spanish Broadcasting System’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System -7.31% -34.35% -1.18% Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors -9.52% -15.61% 1.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors 163 761 1121 4 2.47

As a group, “Broadcasting” companies have a potential upside of 158.64%. Given Spanish Broadcasting System’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spanish Broadcasting System has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Spanish Broadcasting System peers beat Spanish Broadcasting System on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

